Vir Das on his getting hit with police complaints for his show: ‘I took Juhu beach sand to New York in a zip-lock bag’

Actor-comedian Vir Das has revealed that he took sand from Mumbai’s Juhu beach with him to New York. The comedian explained that the sand is a representation of what it means to be an Indian traveling the world and carrying your country with you both emotionally and literally.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said, “I took Juhu beach sand to New York in a zip-lock bag. There is a limitation to how much sand you can take, so I took enough to fill a cup. The idea is even though I am abroad or across the world, I have taken my soil, my desh ki dharti with me. Vir das added that he stood on his ‘desh ki dharti’ every time he made a joke at my home.”

Talking about the feedback he received to ‘tone down’ after certain shows, Vir Das said, “All feedback is good feedback. The next time you talk about it, it should be a joke, it should be an artform. I just shut up and write jokes about it. I think the noise that comes with it today is very unpredictable.” He added, “Main darunga nahi, main joke karunga. Aap hasenge nahi toh main darunga (I won’t get scared, I will crack jokes. I will get scared when you won’t laugh).”

In 2021, Vir Das landed himself in trouble after releasing a video titled ‘I come from two India’s.’ A certain section of people declared the video anti-India and the comedian was also slapped with police complaints.

The comedian also said that he is sleeping well after receiving ‘quite tremendous’ response for his recent Netflix special ‘Landing’. “At this stage for an English performer, best you can hope for his that everybody who has watched it thought it was superb.”