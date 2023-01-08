scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Vir Das on his getting hit with police complaints for his show: ‘I took Juhu beach sand to New York in a zip-lock bag’

Vir Das, who recently released his stand-up special 'Landing' on Netflix, explained why he carried Juhu beach sand with him to New York.

Vir dasVir Das spoke about his Netflix special 'Landing.' (Photo: Vir Das/Instagram)
Vir Das on his getting hit with police complaints for his show: 'I took Juhu beach sand to New York in a zip-lock bag'
Actor-comedian Vir Das has revealed that he took sand from Mumbai’s Juhu beach with him to New York. The comedian explained that the sand is a representation of what it means to be an Indian traveling the world and carrying your country with you both emotionally and literally. 

 

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said, “I took Juhu beach sand to New York in a zip-lock bag. There is a limitation to how much sand you can take, so I took enough to fill a cup. The idea is even though I am abroad or across the world, I have taken my soil, my desh ki dharti with me. Vir das added that he stood on his ‘desh ki dharti’ every time he made a joke at my home.” 

 

Talking about the feedback he received to ‘tone down’ after certain shows, Vir Das said, “All feedback is good feedback. The next time you talk about it, it should be a joke, it should be an artform. I just shut up and write jokes about it. I think the noise that comes with it today is very unpredictable.” He added, “Main darunga nahi, main joke karunga. Aap hasenge nahi toh main darunga (I won’t get scared, I will crack jokes. I will get scared when you won’t laugh).”

In 2021, Vir Das landed himself in trouble after releasing a video titled ‘I come from two India’s.’ A certain section of people declared the video anti-India and the comedian was also slapped with police complaints.

As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India's independence
Over 50% dip in minority students' count in govt PUCs in hijab protest ep...
Also read |Gajraj Rao on the ‘lathi’ scene with Irrfan in Talvar, what the actor taught him: ‘Ye mere liye yaad rakhne wali baat hai…’

The comedian also said that he is sleeping well after receiving ‘quite tremendous’ response for his recent Netflix special ‘Landing’. “At this stage for an English performer, best you can hope for his that everybody who has watched it thought it was superb.”

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 17:34 IST
