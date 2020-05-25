Vir Das gets accosted by elderly neighbour

Vir Das claimed that the old man had earlier harassed him, his wife, staff and other people in his society. (Photo: Vir Das/Instagram) Vir Das claimed that the old man had earlier harassed him, his wife, staff and other people in his society. (Photo: Vir Das/Instagram)

Vir Das was recently accosted by his elderly neighbour who, after threatening him with police, blew air at the comedian-actor. The incident occured after Das asked the neighbour to maintain social distancing and be at least six feet away.

Das posted the video of the incident on his Twitter handle. Along with the video, he wrote, “Lockdown Neighbour. I was giving my friend Kavi who lives three houses down from me some dinner. We were waiting for it to get cooked 15 feet away from each-other. Me on my doorstep, him out. This happened. 🤦🏻‍♀️.”

He also later shared a statement and claimed that the old man had earlier harassed him, his wife, staff and other people in his society.

Lockdown Neighbour. I was giving my friend Kavi who lives three houses down from me some dinner. We were waiting for it to get cooked 15 feet away from each-other. Me on my doorstep, him out. This happened. 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/YKgErSxqBC — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 24, 2020

“We have tried polite conversation, legal notices, recording these episodes before, telling him categorically we would post it, then letting it go, everything. I finally posted it on my social media because if not, I knew he would do it yet again. Truthfully, I was just really angry last night. We took it quietly for eight months, and something different was needed,” the actor noted in the statement.

Vir Das concluded, “Back to being a clown and writing jokes. As it turns out, I’ve got some new ones.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd