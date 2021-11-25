Vir Das doesn’t think censorship will get worse, says art ‘comes from a pure place’

Comedian Vir Das said that all art comes from a ‘pure place’ and that no creator thinks about plaudits or brickbats when they’re making something. Das has been at the centre of a storm after the release of a video on his YouTube channel, in which he spoke about coming from ‘two Indias’.

In an interview on the sidelines of his International Emmy nomination, he told NDTV that he doesn’t think the iron fist of censorship will strike down on artists more strongly in the future. He said, “Any type of art, whether it’s poetry or writing or acting or comedy, it comes from a pure place. And good artists are able to exhibit that purity in the simplest way possible. Then, you either get a response that people like it or you get a response that people don’t like it. I don’t know any good artists that are thinking about the response while they’re creating.”

Asked why partnering with a global platform is an option that he has taken even though he has his own YouTube channel where he isn’t bound by any restrictions, the comedian said, “There’s no censorship for me on Netflix. They just say, ‘Make people laugh’, and I do. That’s the only expectation we’ve ever had with each other. What I’m proud of with our work with each other is, as comedian grow, you’re always worried that special after special after special shouldn’t look like same guy, fancier suit, bigger room. That’s the wrong journey for an artist to take. In fact, we’ve gone in the opposite direction. We started with a stadium, then we went to America, and then we came back to India and just sat on a doorstep. We brought humility into comedy, and I enjoyed taking our culture to the world.”

In his now-viral two Indias video, the comedian highlighted the duality of the country, with one observation about violence against women attracting the ire of not just certain politicians, but also actor Kangana Ranaut. Das later urged audiences to watch the clip in its entirety, and not fall prey to edited versions.

Das called the video his ‘love letter’ to India. “I have made my country laugh for 10 years now. I have devoted my life to writing about my country. We are here at the Emmys because I wrote a love letter to my country. As long as I am able to do my comedy, I want to keep writing love letters to my country,” Das said previously.