scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Vir Das says pandemic took away ‘every single Bollywood star’s facade’, convinced common people that they are heroes of their own story

Vir Das spoke about the changing scenario in Bollywood, and offered a theory about why stars have lost some of their appeal.

vir dasVir Das appeared on The Ranveer Show. (Photo: Vir Das/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Vir Das says pandemic took away ‘every single Bollywood star’s facade’, convinced common people that they are heroes of their own story
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor-comedian Vir Das tried to explain what caused the audience to fall out of favour with Bollywood in the last few years. Das speculated that social media is at the root of this change in perception, as common people realised that they could be the stars of their own story, and celebrities struggled to appear relatable during the pandemic.

The comedian highlighted that with the introduction of Instagram Reels and other social media tools, everyone turned into a ‘hero’. On The Ranveer Show podcast, Vir Das said, “Earlier, the hero used to stand on a mountain, music used to play, there was mystery and aspiration in that. Then, social media happened, you became the hero. It wasn’t limited to 10 privileged people.”

Also read |

He said that Bollywood stars suffered the most when they tried to appear relatable on social media. He said, “And then the pandemic happened, every single Bollywood star’s facade was taken away from them and we suddenly saw all the big Bollywood stars struggle to be themselves on social media.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

He added, “So now, this generation is telling you to forget all this nonsense. ‘Can you take my tiny part of India and can you put our story out there, our perspective. And if you are giving me escapism, I want Avengers, Bahubali, RRR. I want that level of escapism. This nonsense I can do by myself’. We are redefining what it means to have fans.” When discussing the Hollywood scenario, Vir Das joked that whenever people wonder if Hollywood has lost its power, Tom Cruise resurrects it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
The judicial pendency question: How to lighten the court’s load
The judicial pendency question: How to lighten the court’s load

Vir Das recently released his special, Landing, on Netflix. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 10:11 IST
Next Story

BTech at IIT Goa: Admission through JEE, scholarships, placements, hostel

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill forces Guru Randhawa to look at her in hilarious ‘Moon Rise’ BTS
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close