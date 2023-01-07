Vir Das says pandemic took away ‘every single Bollywood star’s facade’, convinced common people that they are heroes of their own story

Actor-comedian Vir Das tried to explain what caused the audience to fall out of favour with Bollywood in the last few years. Das speculated that social media is at the root of this change in perception, as common people realised that they could be the stars of their own story, and celebrities struggled to appear relatable during the pandemic.

The comedian highlighted that with the introduction of Instagram Reels and other social media tools, everyone turned into a ‘hero’. On The Ranveer Show podcast, Vir Das said, “Earlier, the hero used to stand on a mountain, music used to play, there was mystery and aspiration in that. Then, social media happened, you became the hero. It wasn’t limited to 10 privileged people.”

He said that Bollywood stars suffered the most when they tried to appear relatable on social media. He said, “And then the pandemic happened, every single Bollywood star’s facade was taken away from them and we suddenly saw all the big Bollywood stars struggle to be themselves on social media.”

He added, “So now, this generation is telling you to forget all this nonsense. ‘Can you take my tiny part of India and can you put our story out there, our perspective. And if you are giving me escapism, I want Avengers, Bahubali, RRR. I want that level of escapism. This nonsense I can do by myself’. We are redefining what it means to have fans.” When discussing the Hollywood scenario, Vir Das joked that whenever people wonder if Hollywood has lost its power, Tom Cruise resurrects it.

Vir Das recently released his special, Landing, on Netflix.