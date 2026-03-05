Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Vipul Shah slams Sudipto Sen’s claim that The Kerala Story 2 based on WhatsApp forwards: ‘I trashed his trashy script’
Producer of The Kerala Story 2, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, has reacted to claims made by Sudipto Sen, director of the first film The Kerala Story, that the sequel’s research was based on WhatsApp forwards.
The Kerala Story 2 is doing decent business at the box office despite controversies surrounding it. Recently, Sudipto Sen, director of the first film The Kerala Story, criticised the sequel and claimed that the film’s research was based on WhatsApp forwards. Now, the film’s producer, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who also bankrolled the original 2023 film, has reacted to Sudipto’s claims and revealed that he had absolutely trashed Sudipto’s script for the sequel and instead went ahead with Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s story.
‘Sudipto Sen’s script for The Kerala Story 2 was trash’
Speaking to India Today, Vipul talked about Sudipto Sen’s criticism and said, “I would say grapes are sour. To be very honest, I have never spoken about this, but I would like to put it to rest. He had written a script for The Kerala Story 2, which was absolutely trash. I did not want to make that film, and that is why I went ahead with [The Kerala Story 2 director] Kamakhya [Narayan Singh].”
Vipul shared that Sen wasn’t involved with the research of The Kerala Story 2, so his claims are false. He said, “He doesn’t even know what research we have done. He was not part of the entire research process, so how can he make those comments? I don’t usually comment, but when somebody attacks my film, that is when I am compelled to react. Otherwise, I don’t like to react. The film has been released, and I know the statements he made are baseless. That’s all I can say.”
What did Sudipto Sen say about The Kerala Story 2
While speaking to the same publication, Sudipto Sen claimed that he isn’t directing the sequel because the film’s research is based on WhatsApp forwards. He said, “For the first film, I researched the subject for 10 years. I could stand by every word and visual in that film. If the sequel expands beyond Kerala into other states, I cannot rely on WhatsApp forwards or newspaper reports. Sensitive subjects require deep research and long-term study. Without that foundation, I wouldn’t feel responsible enough to direct it.” Later, however, Sen said that his comment was misconstrued and that he didn’t direct the film because his research was limited to one state.
The Kerala Story 2 box office
Meanwhile, The Kerala Story 2 is behind its predecessor when it comes to box office performance. The film earned Rs 20.38 crore within six days of release. However, the predecessor had earned Rs 69.27 crore within the same period, more than three times higher than the sequel.
