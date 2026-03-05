Vipul Shah slams Sudipto Sen’s claim that The Kerala Story 2 based on WhatsApp forwards: ‘I trashed his trashy script’

The Kerala Story 2 is doing decent business at the box office despite controversies surrounding it. Recently, Sudipto Sen, director of the first film The Kerala Story, criticised the sequel and claimed that the film’s research was based on WhatsApp forwards. Now, the film’s producer, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who also bankrolled the original 2023 film, has reacted to Sudipto’s claims and revealed that he had absolutely trashed Sudipto’s script for the sequel and instead went ahead with Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s story.

‘Sudipto Sen’s script for The Kerala Story 2 was trash’

Speaking to India Today, Vipul talked about Sudipto Sen’s criticism and said, “I would say grapes are sour. To be very honest, I have never spoken about this, but I would like to put it to rest. He had written a script for The Kerala Story 2, which was absolutely trash. I did not want to make that film, and that is why I went ahead with [The Kerala Story 2 director] Kamakhya [Narayan Singh].”