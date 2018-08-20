Follow Us:
Monday, August 20, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Filmmaker Vipul Shah recovering from dengue

Vipul Shah's actor-wife Shefali Shah has said that the Namastey England filmmaker will be discharged tomorrow.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Published: August 20, 2018 12:48:17 pm
vipul shah suffering dengue Vipul Shah to be discharged tomorrow. 

Popular Bollywood filmmaker Vipul Shah, who has been suffering from dengue, is recovering well and will be discharged from a hospital here by Tuesday, says his actor wife Shefali Shah. “He was diagnosed with dengue and typhoid. He will be discharged by tomorrow. All is well now,” Shefali said.

While Shefali didn’t give any further details, the Namastey London fame filmmaker has reportedly been hospitalised for around a week.

Vipul recently finished the shooting of his upcoming film Namaste England and unveiled its poster. The film features Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra and slated to release on October 19.

