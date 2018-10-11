Vinta Nanda thanks supporters, says ‘I’m not afraid anymore’

Vinta Nanda has thanked everyone for supporting her.

TV writer-producer Vinta Nanda accused film and TV actor Alok Nath of sexual harassment via a Facebook post on October 8. In her post she gave a detailed account of the events that took place almost two decades ago. Vinta wrote that she was sexually assaulted by Alok Nath and she also accused him of harassing the lead actress Navneet Nishan on the sets. Now, Vinta has written a Facebook post thanking people for their support.

She thanked the Indian media, Tanushree Dutta, CINTAA, IFTDA, Producer’s Guild, Screenwriter’s Association and also thanked actors Sandhya Mridul, Deepika Amin, Navneet Nishan and Ameeta Nangia.

Also Read | After Vinta Nanda and Sandhya Mridul, Deepika Amin accuses Alok Nath of harassment

Her Facebook post read,

“I wrote a post two days ago in which I had released the anguish and trauma, that I was carrying on my back for over 19 years. I have to say a very big thank you to all of you who have supported me absolutely and unequivocally. I’m grateful and fortunate. Other than my close friends and family of course, I am wealthier today by about another 1000 friends at least, who I have now added to my list.

I wrote what I did on impulse because I felt the ‘now-or-never’ moment and about 12 hours later, when I woke up the next morning, I realised that it had turned into a discussion that was taking place nationally. It was for the first time in my life, that my world had been taken over and I was flooded with calls and messages, many from unknown quarters, which I just couldn’t ignore. By about 11am on the 9th October I didn’t know what to do.

I called Naarad Anusha Srinivasan Iyer and requested her to come over to my office as soon as she could. I handed my phone to Devki Bhalla and asked her to direct every call as well as message that came from the media to talk to Anusha. I had the whole Indian media stationed in my office for the rest of the day and by about 2pm I was overwhelmed. I couldn’t believe what was happening.

I thank the #IndianMedia for propelling the #MeToo movement forward relentlessly and for having brought it to a place where I as well as so many others have found our voices. You heard us and because of you, the world heard us as well. Anusha and her team took care of everything. After two press conferences and many live telecasts thrown in, I was finally done by 1030pm last night. It was no different today, but it was slightly more sane that it had been yesterday. Every single person was very kind barring a couple who probed and questioned me with doubt, wanting to push me into admitting, that what I had done was for some ulterior motive.

I spoke from my heart, recounting the series of events, that had taken place over and over again, exhausting myself to a great extent but also realising how with every minute that was passing, I was changing as a person. I was not nervous and I am not afraid anymore. All my hesitation had vanished into thin air.

I had been imprisoned by the conspiracy of silence for almost twenty years and suddenly, I was released from captivity and I was free. I’ve been through a mega catharsis over the last two days and it is over now.

I’m disarmed and don’t feel the need to defend myself anymore. I have to get used to living without pain, but that’s not going to be as difficult as it had been for me to learn to live with it, over the last so many years. It’s going to take me days and weeks to look back into archives to see what I have spoken to whom in the last two days, but that’s fine.

I salute Cintaa I thank the whole team at CINTAA. If it wasn’t for Sushaant Singh Amit Behl Odie Khan Deepak Qazir Kejriwal Ravi Jhankal and the team there, I would not have found the strength to speak out. I am grateful to Tanushree Datta for having galvanised the #MeToo movement with her honesty and courage.

I gained power from it and therefore I came out. I still can’t believe what has happened thereafter. Even Ashoke Pandit offered the support of #IFTDA and that is something, I would say. The #ProducersGuildOfIndia has set up a committee today, which will look into all matters concerning women and create an enabling environment for each and every person in the workforces. The #ScreenWritersAssociation has pledged its tacit support to every writer who feels threat. Above everything else I want to share the joy that I feel today with Sandhya Mridul, Deepika Deshpande Amin and the many others who spoke up and shared their horrific experiences. My heroes, Navniit Nisshan Ameeta Nangia Grusha are such amazing people.”

Also Read | Tara writer accuses actor Alok Nath of raping her

After Vinta Nanda’s allegations, actor Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin also came forward with their sexual harassment allegations against Alok Nath.

Also Read | Alok Nath planning to file defamation suits against Vinta Nanda and Sandhya Mridul, says his lawyer

Meanwhile, Alok Nath’s lawyer Ashok Sarogi denied all the accusations in a press conference on Wednesday. He also said that they are planning to file a defamation suit against the accusers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd