Defamation suits won’t intimidate Vinta Nanda: Lawyer

Vinta Nanda has accused Alok Nath of sexually assaulting her.

Writer-producer Vinta Nanda will remain undaunted in her fight against the sexual violation she faced 19 years ago even if defamation suits come her way, her lawyer said on Monday, a day after actor Alok Nath’s wife Ashu Singh reportedly moved a court seeking a police probe into the Tara writer’s accusation.

Nanda has accused Alok of rape.

DhruTi M Kapadia, Nanda’s advocate, in a statement said they are going to fight out the matter legally, and said the “defamation proceedings are not served upon us as yet”.

“However and whatever the proceedings will be, we will deal with everything following due process of law,” Kapadia added.

Nanda is awaiting decisions of various association like Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), Screenwriters Association (SWA) and Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA).

Alok is supposed to reply to CINTAA by Monday evening and to IFTDA by Thursday.

“Pursuant to decisions we will further decide our next step of action. It is pertinent to note my client is further humiliated in continuity for which we will legally take recourse.

“She will not be deprived of any legal help she seeks. My client will not be intimidated by threats and defamation suits which are primarily meant to delay and distract from the gravity of the allegations,” Kapadia said.

Read the full statement issues by DhruTi M Kapadia on Monday.

On instruction of my client it is clear that we are going to fight out legally- so called defamation proceedings are not served upon us as yet – however and whatever the proceedings will be – we will deal with everything following due process of law – at the moment we are awaiting the decisions of various association where my client has filed her complaint like CINTAA – Cine & TV Artistes Association

SWA – Screen Writers Association, IFTDA – Indian Film & Television Directors Association. Mr Nath is supposed to reply to CINTAA by today evening, IFTDA by Thursday this week and SWA is meeting me today at 430pm to understand. Pursuant to decisions we will further decide our next step of action – it is pertinent to note my client is further humiliated in continuity for which we will legally take recourse (we are team of lawyers who will help her get justice). She will not be deprived of any legal help she seeks. I would add: My client will not be intimidated by threats and defamation suits which are primarily meant to delay and distract from the gravity of the allegations.

