Vinod Mehra’s wife Kiran Mehra says Rekha remained in his life till the end, calls her ‘wonderful person’

Vinod Mehra’s wife Kiran Mehra affirmed her affection for Rekha and said that she was a ‘wonderful person’, who had remained ‘honest to her husband’ till the very end. Vinod Mehra and Rekha had developed a close bond during the 70‘s, and it was widely believed that the two had even got married, something that Rekha later denied to Simi Garewal in 2004.

Speaking to ET Times, Kiran Mehra opened up about all the speculation surrounding Vinod Mehra and Rekha. She said that Rekha had remained in his life to the end, and that she was ‘loving and forgiving’. Adding that Rekha even attended their marriage, she said she will give her a hug if they meet today. Mentioning that she did not intend to compare herself with someone of that stature, she said that she and Rekha were very similar.

Yasser Usman, who penned the unofficial biography for Rekha, had written in his book that when Mehra brought Rekha home, his mother was ‘furious’ as she did not want Rekha as her daughter-in-law. “Such was her hostility to Rekha that she reportedly pushed the actress away when the latter tried to touch her feet,” he wrote.

Mehra’s marriage was then arranged with Meena Broca, and later the marriage ended as he found love in Bindiya Goswami. However, that relationship soured and in 1988, Mehra married Kiran Mehra. Their marriage lasted for two years, till he died of a heart attack in October 1990. He has two children, Soniya and Rohan Mehra, both of whom are actors. Soniya made her debut in the 2007 film Victoria No 203, while Rohan made his debut in Nikhil Advani’s film, Bazaar.