After Ramayana, Pyre submitted for Oscars: ‘Independent cinema deserves the opportunity’

Vinod Kapri’s independent film Pyre, which was made on a modest budget of Rs 2.5 crore, is eyeing an Oscar as the film has been submitted for consideration at the 99th Academy Awards.

The filmmaker shared with India Today that their decision to pursue an Oscar rises out of the belief that independent cinema must be given the opportunity to “compete on its own merits.”

He said, “We believe independent cinema deserves the opportunity to compete on its own merits. Our decision to pursue the Academy Awards through the applicable independent submission route is an extension of that belief. This is not just a journey for our film; it is also a journey for the many independent filmmakers who continue to tell stories against all odds.”