After Ramayana, Pyre submitted for Oscars: ‘Independent cinema deserves the opportunity’

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Vinod Kapri’s independent film Pyre, which was made on a modest budget of Rs 2.5 crore, is eyeing an Oscar as the film has been submitted for consideration at the 99th Academy Awards.
The filmmaker shared with India Today that their decision to pursue an Oscar rises out of the belief that independent cinema must be given the opportunity to “compete on its own merits.”
He said, “We believe independent cinema deserves the opportunity to compete on its own merits. Our decision to pursue the Academy Awards through the applicable independent submission route is an extension of that belief. This is not just a journey for our film; it is also a journey for the many independent filmmakers who continue to tell stories against all odds.”
This year, Marathi film Gondhal has been selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category.
ALSO READ | Ramayana eligible for Oscars? What a film needs to independently apply for the awards
Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, and Theja Rio’s Konyak-language film Angh have also been independently submitted for consideration at the 99th Academy Awards.The shortlist for the upcoming Oscars will be announced on December 15, and the final nominations will be announced on January 21, 2027.
Vinod Kapri had recently accused the makers of Ramayana of pushing his film Pyre out of the theatres after the release of their mythological epic. On Saturday, he took to Instagram and said that following the release of Ramayana, theatre owners and distributors had been instructed not to give other films a chance.
The filmmaker shared a message on Instagram where he said, “I didn’t want to make this video, but I had to due to helplessness. The reason behind it is that when our film Pyre released, we consciously kept a very limited release. We kept just about 80 shows. But due to good word of mouth, our film gained over 400 shows in just 2-4 days of its release.” He further alleged, “However, from the past two days, I can see that over 75% of our shows have been cut down. It has reduced to less than 100 shows. We are told by the theatre owners as well as distributors that they have been told that no other film will be screened.”
Pyre is the story of an elderly couple living in Uttarakhand who are waiting for their son to come back home. The film released in theatres on October 30.