Mallika Dua pens emotional tribute for father Vinod Dua: ‘Heaven has my whole entire life today’

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua has passed away. His daughter and stand-up comedian and actor Mallika Dua shared a picture of her father and called him her “first and best friend” in an emotional tribute.

“There will never be another like you. My first and best friend. My Papaji. Very few live as large and glorious a life as you did. Always up for a good time. Always ready for a challenge. Loved a good fight. Always there for his children,” she wrote. Calling him “a self made, lion-hearted legend who roared in rebellion till his last breath,” Mallika added, “He feared nothing, least of all death. Thank you for being the BEST dad in the world. I’m sure you and mama are eating chapli kebab and discussing ‘mallika itna kyun ladti hai sabse. Kaise manage karegi 🤣’ The most courageous, irreverent , compassionate and funny man I know. What a guy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M A L L I K A D U A (@mallikadua)

“An ordinary boy born in Nabi Karim who took on the high and mighty and won, till the end. Padmashree Vinod Dua. Even at your weakest, you gave Indian Journalism a landmark judgment. No journalist will be randomly slapped with a sedition case because Vinod Dua fought that fight for them, as he always has. Heaven is just so f**king lucky, it has my whole entire life. We won’t live in fear and grief forever. We will live with pride and gratitude because look at the extraordinary parents we got. I wouldn’t trade my destiny for anything. It gave me Vinod and Chinna. Nobody gets double lucky,” she concluded.

Dua died on Saturday. He was 67. Vinod Dua, who was hospitalised with Covid-19 earlier this year, lost his wife, radiologist Padmavati ‘Chinna’ Dua, to the virus in June.