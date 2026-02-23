Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘I will invest my entire Shark Tank India season budget’: Vineeta Singh bets on Tamannaah Bhatia, actor explains why celebrity brands fail
Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about why many celebrity-led brands fail in India and how she is prepared to be deeply involved with her brand from start to finish to avoid the same fate.
Like many Bollywood celebrities, Tamannaah Bhatia has also begun her entrepreneurial journey by launching her own jewellery brand. In a recent interaction, Tamannaah opened up about why many celebrity-led brands fail in India and how she is prepared to be deeply involved with her brand from start to finish to avoid the same fate.
Speaking to Vineeta Singh, CEO and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, on her podcast, Tamannaah said, “I don’t see myself as a celebrity building a brand. I look at myself as a founder trying to build this brand. Nobody will put money in this sort of value item just for my face. I am truthful to the product, and if I just wanted to make money, I could have chosen another category, would have done something very massy that would have gotten numbers.”
She added, “I am too invested in what I am doing. From the name, money, to the thought, to the execution. People really suffer when it comes to execution, despite their thoughts being great and that’s where most businesses fail.”
Vineeta seconded Tamannaah’s views and said, “Most products fail at product market fit, there is no demand for such products, but you have started small from one store and you are controlling the whole experience.”
Vineeta even went on to admit that she would have invested all the money she plans to invest in brands that appear on the business reality show Shark Tank India into Tamannaah’s brand. She said, “You have the highest amount of skin in the game compared to any celebrity brand. I am really rooting for you. If you were on Shark Tank India, I would have invested all my seasons investment in your brand.”
Like Tamannaah, several Bollywood celebrities have ventured into entrepreneurship by launching their own brands. Deepika Padukone started her skincare brand 82°E, Katrina Kaif launched her makeup brand Kay Beauty, Kriti Sanon introduced her skincare brand Hyphen, while Mira Rajput has her skincare brand Akind and the luxury holistic sanctuary Dhun Wellness.
