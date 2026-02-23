‘I will invest my entire Shark Tank India season budget’: Vineeta Singh bets on Tamannaah Bhatia, actor explains why celebrity brands fail

Like many Bollywood celebrities, Tamannaah Bhatia has also begun her entrepreneurial journey by launching her own jewellery brand. In a recent interaction, Tamannaah opened up about why many celebrity-led brands fail in India and how she is prepared to be deeply involved with her brand from start to finish to avoid the same fate.

Speaking to Vineeta Singh, CEO and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, on her podcast, Tamannaah said, “I don’t see myself as a celebrity building a brand. I look at myself as a founder trying to build this brand. Nobody will put money in this sort of value item just for my face. I am truthful to the product, and if I just wanted to make money, I could have chosen another category, would have done something very massy that would have gotten numbers.”