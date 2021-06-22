scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Vineet Kumar Singh is ‘back to work’, resumes shoot for Manish Mundra’s Siya

The shoot of Siya had come to a halt due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in April.

Mumbai
Updated: June 22, 2021 1:29:54 pm
vineet kumar singh siyaVineet Kumar Singh on the sets of Siya.(Photo: vineetkumar_s/Twitter)

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh has started working on producer Manish Mundra’s directorial debut Siya, weeks after Maharashtra government allowed the film and TV industry to restart production activities with Covid-19 protocols in place.

The Mukkabaaz actor, who tested positive for Covid-19 in April, had started filming for the movie in March in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh, 36, shared a photograph from the sets of the film on his Twitter page.

“Back to work #Siya directed by @ManMundra,” he wrote.

The social drama marks the third collaboration between Singh and Mundra, best known for backing critically-acclaimed movie such as Masaan, Ankhon Dekhi, Kadvi Hawa and Newton.

The two have previously worked together on movies Aadhaar and award-winning film Tryst With Destiny. Both the films are yet to release in India.

