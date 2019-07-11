Vikrant Massey, Yami Gautam to star in Ginny weds Sunny

Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam are all set to share screen space for the first time. The two will be seen in romantic comedy Ginny weds Sunny.

Advertising

Directed by debutant Puneet Khanna, the film will be produced by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundrya Productions.

Talking about the collaboration, Vikrant Massey said, “Really excited to collaborate with Vinod Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Puneet Khanna. This is a new opportunity for me to play a part like this as I have never done anything like this. So, all in all, I am just keeping my fingers crossed.”

“The script is very quirky and a completely unexplored space for me. I am really excited to be working with Puneet Khanna, who has been working really hard on his first directorial venture. Vikrant is an extremely talented actor and it would be really interesting to work with him on this one. And also it is my first venture with Vinod Bachchan. Many firsts on this one and I am really looking forward to this special journey,” Yami Gautam said in a statement.

Advertising

Ginny weds Sunny’s story revolves around an arranged marriage between the titular characters. The story unfolds when Ginny rejects Sunny, who later teams up with Ginny’s mother to woo her.

The film is all set to go on floors by September 1, 2019.