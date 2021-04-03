Vikrant Massey turns 34, reveals first look of Mumbaikar. See poster

Birthday boy Vikrant Massey, who turned 34 on Saturday, unveiled the first look from his upcoming movie Mumbaikar. The film, in which he will be sharing screen space with Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, is written and directed by Santosh Sivan.

A remake of the 2017 Tamil film Maanagaram, Mumbaikar is an action-thriller that also features Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Sachin Khedekar.

Vikrant took to his social media handles to share a poster. He captioned it, “This birthday is doubly special for me. Thank you for all your heartfelt wishes and love. I’m glad to share with you all, the first look of my next film – #Mumbaikar. Gratitude.”

Vikrant rose to fame with TV serials like Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, and Qubool Hai. He graduated to films with Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do and Half Girlfriend.

He is also known for starring in Konkona Sensharma’s A Death in the Gunj and Chhapaak. Since then, he has made a name for himself by appearing in acclaimed web series like Mirzapur and Criminal Justice. His recent films include Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi and Ginny Weds Sunny. He also has House of Rascals and 14 Phere lined up for release.

Vikrant recently tested positive for COVID-19. He was shooting for Love Hostel, which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol, when he contracted the virus. Sharing the news on Instagram, Vikrant informed that he is under self-quarantine and is “taking the prescribed medications.”

Love Hostel, as per the makers, traces the “volatile journey of a spirited young couple being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairytale ending.”