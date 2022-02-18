scorecardresearch
Friday, February 18, 2022
Vikrant Massey ties the knot with Sheetal Thakur, see photos

As per reports, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur had registered their marriage earlier this week. 

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 18, 2022 10:01:30 pm
vikrant massey sheetal thakur wedding photosVikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur met on the sets of ALTBalaji's web show Broken But Beautiful. (Photo: Instagram/Vikrant Massey)

Vikrant Massey tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur on Friday. The wedding was a close-knit and traditional affair that took place in Mumbai.

Vikrant and Sheetal’s wedding ceremony saw family members and close friends in attendance. Several pictures from the wedding have emerged online.

Speculations about Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s marriage have been doing the rounds for a while now. Recently, several fan pages posted photos and videos of the two from their haldi ceremony. As per reports, Vikrant and Sheetal registered their marriage earlier this week.

Vikrant was to wed Sheetal in 2020. But the marriage got delayed due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Also read |Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur dance on ‘Desi Girl’ at their haldi ceremony

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur met on the sets of ALTBalaji’s web show Broken But Beautiful. They started dating and got engaged in a private roka ceremony in November 2019.

On the work front, Vikrant Massey will soon be seen in Love Hostel on ZEE5. He also has Mumbaikar in the pipeline.

