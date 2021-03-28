scorecardresearch
Vikrant Massey tests positive for COVID-19: ‘Urging everyone to do the basics right’

Actor Vikrant Massey has tested positive for coronavirus. Sharing the news on Instagram, the actor urged his fans to follow the precautions.

March 28, 2021 5:47:58 pm
Vikrant MasseyVikrant Massey said he is taking 'adequate rest and currently doing fine.' (Photo: Vikrant Massey/Instagram)

Actor Vikrant Massey has tested positive for COVID-19. Sharing the news on Instagram, Massey informed that he is under self-quarantine and is “taking the prescribed medications.”

“Hello all. Despite necessary precautions on shoot, I have tested COVID positive. In self-quarantine. Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days, to get yourself tested, ASAP. I am taking the prescribed medications and adequate rest and currently doing fine. Urging everyone to do the basics right and step out of your homes, only if necessary,” the Mirzapur actor’s note read.

 

As soon as he posted the news on his health update, his friends and fans dropped ‘get well soon’ messages in the post’s comment section. Aahana Kumra wrote, ‘Get well soon’ while Sayani Gupta commented, ‘Oh dear! Take care.’

On the work front, Vikrant has House of Rascals and 14 Phere scheduled for release. He was shooting for Love Hostel, which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol.

Love Hostel, as per the makers, traces the “volatile journey of a spirited young couple being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairytale ending.”

The movie is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma. The project marks the second collaboration between Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films, after the critically acclaimed Kaamyaab.

Vikrant also has Mumbaikar to his credit in which he will be sharing the screen space with Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi.

