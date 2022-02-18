scorecardresearch
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur dance on ‘Desi Girl’ at their haldi ceremony

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: February 18, 2022 1:54:19 pm
Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur's traditional weddingInside Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur's pre-wedding ceremonies. (Photo: Vikrant Massey/Instagram)

Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are all set to tie the knot. While the stars have not shared any details about the wedding, a few videos and photos from their haldi ceremony are making the rounds on the internet.

The couple danced at their haldi function along with other family members.

Vikrant Massey also danced with his ladylove Sheetal Thakur on “Desi Girl”. See the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bol Bollywood (@bol.bollywood)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by StoriesViews (@storiesviewscom)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saas Bahu Aur Saazish (@sbsabpnews)

Here are some old photos of Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

According to reports, Vikrant and Sheetal will have a traditional wedding today in Mumbai.

On the work front, Vikrant Massey will be next seen in Love Hostel, which is slated to premiere on ZEE5 on February 25.

