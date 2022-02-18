Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur dance on ‘Desi Girl’ at their haldi ceremony

Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are all set to tie the knot. While the stars have not shared any details about the wedding, a few videos and photos from their haldi ceremony are making the rounds on the internet.

The couple danced at their haldi function along with other family members.

Vikrant Massey also danced with his ladylove Sheetal Thakur on “Desi Girl”. See the video here:

Here are some old photos of Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur:

According to reports, Vikrant and Sheetal will have a traditional wedding today in Mumbai.

On the work front, Vikrant Massey will be next seen in Love Hostel, which is slated to premiere on ZEE5 on February 25.