Sheetal Thakur takes us inside her mehendi function, Vikrant Massey gets lost in her eyes. See photos

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur had an intimate traditional wedding on February 18. The stars have been sharing photos from the pre-wedding festivities. Sheetal, who has now changed her name to Sheetal Vikrant Massey on Instagram, gave us a peek at her mehendi function.

Sharing the photos, Sheetal wrote, “ दिन मेहंदी का था (It was the day of mehendi).” In a photo, Vikrant and Sheetal seem lost in each other’s eyes and we can’t help but go awww.

See photos from Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s mehendi ceremony:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheetal Vikrant Massey (@sheetalthakur)

The coupe has already shared photos from their haldi function and wedding ceremony.

While Sheetal Thakur is best known for projects like Brij Mohan Amar Rahe, Chappad Phaad Ke and Bambukat, Vikrant Massey, who earlier did TV shows like Dharam Veer and Balika Vadhu, was seen in films like Lootera and Dil Dhadakne Do in supporting roles. He has played lead roles in films like Chhapaak, Haseen Dillruba, 14 Phere among others. Vikrant, however, came into the limelight with Amazon Prime Video’s crime drama series Mirzapur.

Vikrant is looking forward to the release of his next film titled Love Hostel, which is slated to premiere on ZEE5 on February 25.