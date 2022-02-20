scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s haldi photos will leave you asking for more. See pics

In their haldi photos, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur can be seen applying turmeric paste to each other's faces as their friends and family members shower petals upon them from above.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 20, 2022 11:51:36 am
Vikrant Massey, Sheetal ThakurVikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's haldi ceremony was lively and rambunctious. (Photo: Vikrant Massey/Instagram)

Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got married on Friday, February 18 in an intimate ceremony. They have shared photos of the wedding festivities on their social media handles.

They look adorable together and fans have been sending their best wishes to the couple ever since the wedding was announced.

Also Read |Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur share first photos as newlyweds: ‘Seven-year journey turns into seven lifetimes’

In the latest round, Massey and Thakur have shared photos from their haldi ceremony. Judging from the pictures, the ceremony was lively and rambunctious.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

The couple apply turmeric paste to each other’s faces as their friends and family members shower petals upon them from above.

Earlier, the duo had officially shared photos from the wedding ceremony itself. They had written an identical caption in Hindi that can be translated to, “This journey of seven years has turned into a journey of seven lifetimes. Thank you for accompanying us on this journey. Sheetal & Vikrant.”

On the work front, Vikrant Massey will be next seen in Love Hostel, which is slated to premiere on ZEE5 on February 25. Beginning his career from television, Massey starred in shows like Dharam Veer and Balika Vadhu, before jumping off to films with supporting roles in projects like Lootera and Dil Dhadakne Do. But he gained true limelight with Amazon Prime Video crime drama series Mirzapur.

Sheetal is best known for projects like Brij Mohan Amar Rahe, Chappad Phaad Ke, and Bambukat.

