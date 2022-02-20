Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s haldi photos will leave you asking for more. See pics

Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got married on Friday, February 18 in an intimate ceremony. They have shared photos of the wedding festivities on their social media handles.

They look adorable together and fans have been sending their best wishes to the couple ever since the wedding was announced.

In the latest round, Massey and Thakur have shared photos from their haldi ceremony. Judging from the pictures, the ceremony was lively and rambunctious.

The couple apply turmeric paste to each other’s faces as their friends and family members shower petals upon them from above.

Earlier, the duo had officially shared photos from the wedding ceremony itself. They had written an identical caption in Hindi that can be translated to, “This journey of seven years has turned into a journey of seven lifetimes. Thank you for accompanying us on this journey. Sheetal & Vikrant.”

On the work front, Vikrant Massey will be next seen in Love Hostel, which is slated to premiere on ZEE5 on February 25. Beginning his career from television, Massey starred in shows like Dharam Veer and Balika Vadhu, before jumping off to films with supporting roles in projects like Lootera and Dil Dhadakne Do. But he gained true limelight with Amazon Prime Video crime drama series Mirzapur.

Sheetal is best known for projects like Brij Mohan Amar Rahe, Chappad Phaad Ke, and Bambukat.