Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur share first photos as newlyweds: ‘Seven-year journey turns into seven lifetimes’

Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got married in an intimate ceremony on Friday and while photos from the wedding made their way on to social media, the newlyweds had stayed mum about their nuptials. On Saturday, however, Vikrant and Sheetal took to Instagram to share their first photos as husband and wife.

They wrote an identical caption in Hindi that can be translated to, “This journey of seven years has turned into a journey of seven lifetimes. Thank you for accompanying us on this journey. Sheetal & Vikrant.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

Vikrant and Sheetal have been together for seven years, as their caption suggests.

Soon after Vikrant dropped the photos on Instagram, Taapsee Pannu wrote in the comments, “Finally! So so happy for both of you!” Bobby Deol, Esha Gupta, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, Kriti Kharbanda, Nakuul Mehta, Aditya Narayan and many others congratulated the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

Earlier, videos from their haldi ceremony landed on social media, and showed the two dancing to the song ‘Desi Girl’. Reports suggest that the couple had a registered wedding a few days ago. The couple had a roka ceremony in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bol Bollywood (@bol.bollywood)

Vikrant and Sheetal had earlier shared screen space in ALTBalaji’s web series Broken But Beautiful. Vikrant will soon be seen in ZEE5’s Love Hostel.