Vikrant Massey on comparisons with Sidharth Shukla in Broken But Beautiful: ‘Unfair, not valid’

Actor Vikrant Massey found a ‘new lease of life’ with Konkona Sen Sharma’s film, A Death In The Gunj, where he played the role of the vulnerable Shutu, whose fragile mental health spirals by the end of the film. Vikrant, who received much praise for his sensitive portrayal of the character, says it’s because of the film that he achieved more recognition in the industry.

Vikrant told SpotBoyE, “Shutu from A Death In The Gunj will always be very, very special to me. I got a second lease of life because of that. I had convinced myself to happily go back to television, earn loads of money, get more famous… But had A Death In The Gunj not happened, I would not have been here.” Prior to A Death In The Gunj, Vikrant had acted in television shows such as Qubool Hai, Dharam Veer, and Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo. He had also played supporting roles in films such as Lootera, and Half-Girlfriend.

Vikrant was last seen in Haseen Dillruba, which starred Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane. Speaking about the frequent comparison about two male leads in a film or show, Vikrant referred to his earlier show Broken But Beautiful, where Sidharth Shukla who appeared in the third season of the show. He said, “I think some comparisons are not at all valid. When we talk about Broken But Beautiful, I was a part of the first two installments of the show. The third season was Sidharth’s first. I have read people comparing us, and I think that’s completely unfair to him, me, the makers of the show and even to the audience. We anyway have a completely different style of working. These comparisons are really not required there. As far as comparisons between Harshvardhan and me are concerned, I really don’t think much about it.”

Apart from this, Vikrant is also compared to actor Fahadh Faasil. “As far as Fahadh Faasil is concerned, I love it. I am a big fan of Fahadh myself. Yeh toh thoda stressful bhi hai yaar. There’s this pressure to at least live up to the comparison. He’s an institution. I am humbled by the comparison. Truly.”

Vikrant had begun his journey with the Disney channel show, Dhoom Machao Dhoom, back in 2007, which also featured television stars Sriti Jha, Toral Rasputra as well as Maanvi Gagroo.