‘WhatsApp number was leaked’: Vikrant Massey recalls threats after The Sabarmati Report

Vikrant Massey, who began his career as a television actor and host, is today regarded as one of the finest actors of his generation. Films such as 12th Fail, Sector 36 and The Sabarmati Report brought him widespread acclaim and catapulted him into the spotlight. But the newfound attention had an ugly side. Following the release of The Sabarmati Report, the actor found himself facing online abuse and even threats.

Speaking to Shekhar Suman on his YouTube show Shekhar Tonite, the actor acknowledged the growing toxicity on social media and revealed its impact on his emotional and mental health.

“I do agree with you on the fact that toxicity on social media has increased a lot lately. Because it had an impact on me — on my emotional health, on my mental health,” he said.

Vikrant Massey recalled the backlash he faced after starring in The Sabarmati Report, which revolved around the 2002 Godhra train burning.

“I did a film called The Sabarmati Report and I am extremely proud of that film. When I did that film, people used the word you used — propaganda. People called that film propaganda. We made it on the Godhra train burning. We made it on the burning of the Sabarmati Express. I had to listen to a lot of abuses. My WhatsApp number was leaked. My car number was leaked. People threatened me openly,” he said.

The actor revealed that the threats came at an especially vulnerable time in his personal life, as his son had just been born. “My son had just been born then. He was just six months old. I was heavily impacted and I openly said this in the media,” he added.

Over time, however, Vikrant Massey said he learnt to detach himself from the negativity.

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“However, over time, I realised that they are all cowards and it doesn’t matter to me what people talk about me. What matters is that my own people are my responsibility. I am answerable to them,” he said.

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The actor also opened up about how success changed his relationship with fame. After years of struggling in the industry, the success of 12th Fail brought him a level of recognition he had never experienced before. But instead of making him more comfortable with fame, it also brought greater anxiety and responsibility.

“After 12th Fail, the fear has increased. Responsibilities have increased. I am living in a strange crux. I know I want to be an actor. I am very grateful for being an actor. However, I am yet to learn to accept fame,” he admitted.

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Why Vikrant Massey took a break at the peak of his career

In the same conversation, Vikrant Massey also addressed his decision to announce a break from acting at the height of his success — a move that was widely misunderstood at the time. “I had a great run in 2023 and 2024 due to 12th Fail, Sector 36, The Sabarmati Report. Around this time, I was away from my house and my son was born. I was finally feeling the fame, but there was a void. I was missing my family and my son,” he recalled.

His professional high point coincided with some of the most important moments of his personal life. He had received recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who watched 12th Fail, and found himself overwhelmed by the attention surrounding the film.

“I was having an unbelievable stage. I was recognised by the PM. He watched the film. I was overwhelmed with the entire experience. When my son started to say ‘Papa’, and I couldn’t be there, I would cry and think, ‘I did wish for success, but at what cost?'” he said.

That realisation eventually prompted him to step away.

“It was then I realised these days won’t return. I wanted to be with my son and my father, who was undergoing a surgery, and hence I took that break which was misinterpreted,” Massey explained.

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The actor was most recently seen in the Netflix series The Musafir Cafe, which generated considerable buzz despite receiving mixed reviews.