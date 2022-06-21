Vikrant Massey recalls he got his first break when he was standing in the washroom queue: ‘She asked will you act?’

Actor Vikrant Massey worked in television for many years before he moved on to movies. He landed his first show Kahaan Hoon Main when he was still a teenager. In a recent interview with Mashable India, Vikrant recalled he was at a restaurant in Mumbai when a television executive approached him for a show.

Vikrant shared that he had been standing in the washroom queue for a while as the restaurant was quite crowded that day. While he was waiting, a woman came up to him and asked him if he would act in a television show. “I was standing in the queue of the washroom and this woman approached me,” he said. “She asked, ‘Will you act?'” and this got Vikrant’s attention. They exchanged phone numbers.

For days, Vikrant Massey got many phone calls but since he was never at home, he missed those. Then one day, his mother got annoyed and asked him to call them back. “One day my mother got annoyed and said, ‘This place keeps calling us over and over again. They call us twice-thrice a day. You talk to them once and get it over with.’ I said I’ll talk to them,” he said.

“I spoke to them and they asked me to come to their office. When I went, they said I will get paid Rs 6000 per episode, and I will shoot 4 episodes in a month so I immediately calculated Rs 24,000. I said alright,” Vikrant recalled. “I always wanted to be an actor. It wasn’t like I heard about the money and jumped at it. I thought I might as well learn on the job,” the actor added.

Star Plus show Kahaan Hoon Main did not see the light of day. Vikrant Massey later made his television debut with Disney Channel show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom.