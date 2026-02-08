Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Vikrant Massey says he was never part of Ramayana, shuts down rumours of being replaced by Raghav Juyal
Vikrant Massey has clarified he was never associated with Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, shutting down reports that claimed he was replaced by Raghav Juyal in the big-budget mythological saga.
Vikrant Massey has cleared the air around his involvement in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-talked-about Ramayana. Addressing reports that claimed he had been replaced by Raghav Juyal in the ambitious mythological epic, the actor clarified that he was never associated with the project in any capacity.
Vikrant Massey clears the air around Ramayana
Taking to Instagram Stories, Vikrant Massey wrote, “Ok. To put the rumours to rest. I never was a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan. The many media portals reporting about my supposed ‘replacement’ should’ve done the requisite background check. Disappointing. Nonetheless, wishing everyone a part of the movie all the very best. Love.”
The speculation started from a Variety report that stated Raghav Juyal’s casting as Meghanad, also known as Indrajit, the eldest son of Ravana, in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. According to the report, Raghav will appear in Ramayana: Part 2, which is slated for a Diwali 2027 release. It further claimed that Vikrant Massey was initially considered for the role, but the casting did not materialise. The makers subsequently approached Raghav, who agreed to come on board. He is expected to begin filming after he recovers from an injury.
ALSO READ: Border 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 16 Updates: Sunny Deol’s war drama set to cross Rs 5 crore on Sunday
Ramayana’s ensemble cast
Ramayana boasts an extensive ensemble cast with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram, while Yash essays the role of Ravana. Sai Pallavi plays Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol appears as Lord Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshman. The supporting cast includes Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Vivek Oberoi as Vibishana, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Indira Krishnan as Queen Kaushalya, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Adinath Kothare as Bharat among others.
Ramayana to cost around Rs 4,000 crore
Currently in production, Ramayana is being touted as the most expensive Indian film ever mounted. Producer Namit Malhotra has previously revealed that the two-part saga will cost nearly Rs 4,000 crore by the time both films are completed.
Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, Malhotra explained, “When we set out to make it six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic. No Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, it’ll be about $500 million for both films combined.”
He added that despite the staggering budget, the team remains financially disciplined. “We’re making the largest film in the world for the greatest story, the greatest epic the world should see. And I still believe we’re doing it responsibly. We’re making a bigger film at a lower cost compared to some of the biggest Hollywood productions,” he said.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the two-part live-action epic is slated to release its first instalment during the Diwali weekend this year. The second part is expected to arrive in cinemas in Diwali 2027.
Actor Mamitha Baiju addresses the social media storm that followed her impromptu musical performance at the Jana Nayagan audio launch. Despite becoming the subject of widespread mockery, she remains unfazed and even finds humor in the situation.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05