Vikrant Massey says he was never part of Ramayana, shuts down rumours of being replaced by Raghav Juyal

Vikrant Massey has cleared the air around his involvement in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-talked-about Ramayana. Addressing reports that claimed he had been replaced by Raghav Juyal in the ambitious mythological epic, the actor clarified that he was never associated with the project in any capacity.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Vikrant Massey wrote, “Ok. To put the rumours to rest. I never was a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan. The many media portals reporting about my supposed ‘replacement’ should’ve done the requisite background check. Disappointing. Nonetheless, wishing everyone a part of the movie all the very best. Love.”

The speculation started from a Variety report that stated Raghav Juyal’s casting as Meghanad, also known as Indrajit, the eldest son of Ravana, in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. According to the report, Raghav will appear in Ramayana: Part 2, which is slated for a Diwali 2027 release. It further claimed that Vikrant Massey was initially considered for the role, but the casting did not materialise. The makers subsequently approached Raghav, who agreed to come on board. He is expected to begin filming after he recovers from an injury.