Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Vikrant Massey and Vidhu Vinod Chopra on 12th Fail: ‘It is an homage to bureaucrats of the country’

Vidhu Vinod Chopra said 12th Pass is a homage to bureaucrats of the country. The film is inspired by the life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

vikrant masseyVikrant MAssey was last seen in Forensic. (Photo: Vikrant/Instagram)

Actor Vikrant Massey says working with filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra on his upcoming film 12th Fail is a ‘dream come true’ for him.

Chopra, known for helming Parinda, 1942: A Love Story and Mission Kashmir, is directing and producing 12th Fail. Adapted from Anurag Pathak’s bestselling novel of the same name, the film is inspired by the life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

“It’s the tragedy of our times that honesty and sincerity are a rarity. This film is a dedication to all the students who dream, to all the honest officers who are the backbone of our country and constitution.

“Working with VVC is a dream come true and a huge challenge since he’s such a thorough director,” said Vikrant Massey, who was last seen in the psychological thriller Forensic, in a statement.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra said his directorial is homage to bureaucrats of the country. “If an honest person is in a position of power, the world can truly change. I have seen that with countless IAS and IPS officers I have come across in the process of writing this film.”

The filmmaker added, “12th Fail is a tribute to all of them. If this film can inspire even 10 more officers to strive for honesty, 10 more students to strive for excellence… I will believe I have succeeded.”

Chopra is currently filming the second schedule of 12th Fail in Delhi. The movie is scheduled for a summer 2023 release.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 06:22:02 pm
