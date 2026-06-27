‘Mirzapur was indulging our male egos’: Vikrant Massey says show’s crew had 85 percent men

The much-loved Mirzapur is set to make a massive leap from the OTT space to the big screen with Mirzapur: The Movie, slated for release in September. Earlier this week, the film’s teaser was unveiled and quickly went viral. While fans were thrilled to see the return of iconic characters like Munna Bhaiya (played by Divyenndu) and Compounder (Abhishek Banerjee), one absence stood out, Vikrant Massey. Although, his character, Bablu Pandit is returning in the film, the role will now be played by Jitendra Kumar instead of Vikrant.

‘I wish they hadn’t killed me’

While the reason behind Vikrant’s exit from such an iconic role remains unknown, the actor recently reflected on his Mirzapur journey during a conversation with FLO Bangalore Official. Looking back at the first season, he admitted that he still wishes the makers had not killed off Bablu Pandit. “I wish they hadn’t killed me,” Vikrant said with a smile. He further revealed that he never anticipated either his character or the series would become such a massive phenomenon when he first signed the project.