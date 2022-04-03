Vikrant Massey gets Gulzar’s jutis as birthday gift

Actor Vikrant Massey is celebrating his 35th birthday today. On the occasion, he took to Instagram to share stories featuring birthday wishes from his friends and colleagues. The actor also revealed that he received a precious gift from Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar.

The gift was a pair of jutis that were once worn by none other than Meghna’s father and legendary lyricist-screenwriter Gulzar. An Instagram story featured the photo of a note penned by Meghna for Vikrant. It read, “Dear Vikrant, this was long overdue. But I’m glad I got it done today. Wishing you a beautiful birthday and a blessed year ahead. Love, Meghna.”

Massey replied, “Jutis worn by Gulzar Sahab. What great luck I’ve got.”

Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak was based on the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal (played by Deepika Padukone). The movie also starred Vikrant Massey.

Vikrant also shared birthday wishes from wife Sheetal Thakur, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Kharbanda and Vicky Kaushal, among others on his Instagram stories.

The actor began his career in television and rose to fame with serials like Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, and Qubool Hai. He gradually moved to films with Lootera, A Death in the Gunj, Dil Dhadakne Do and Half Girlfriend.

Vikrant Massey made a name for himself by appearing in acclaimed web series like Mirzapur and Criminal Justice. His recent films include Haseen Dillruba, 14 Phere and Love Hostel.