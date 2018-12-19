Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone welcomes Vikrant Massey on board

The Meghna Gulzar directorial based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal has finally got a title. The film starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role is titled Chhapaak. Also, it has been confirmed that Vikrant Massey will be seen opposite Deepika in the film. He will play the role of Laxmi’s partner in the movie.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news in his latest tweet. “IT’S OFFICIAL… Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar join hands… Their first film together is titled #Chhapaak… Based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal… Vikrant Massey has been signed to enact the lead opposite Deepika,” he wrote.

Vikrant was last seen in AltBalaji’s web series Broken But Beautiful where he played the role of a heartbroken husband who lost the love of his life in a car accident.

Speaking about signing Vikrant for her film, Meghna, in a statement, said, “We will start the film in the third week of March 2019, and the cast is still coming together. Vikrant is somebody who I wanted to work with since Raazi. And after I saw him in A Death In The Gunj…you know there are some actors that you just want to work with — and I’m just glad I got the opportunity to have a suitable character for him in this film, which is Deepika’s partner.” Deepika also welcomed the actor on board and tweeted, “Welcome to the team @masseysahib !!!Thrilled to have you on board!!!❤️”

Thanking Meghna for the opportunity, Vikrant wrote on Twitter,”Honoured to be part of #Chhapaak! Thank you @meghnagulzar Ma’am for giving me this opportunity & believing in me. Looking forward to working with the supremely talented @DeepikaPadukone 🙏🏽”

Divulging more details about his character, Meghna told IANS, “He is a north Indian man who used to be a professional but decides to leave it all and become an actor. And then starts this campaign against acid attack violence. I’m glad Vikrant is a part of the film and I think I can speak for both Deepika and me that we’re really excited that he is playing this part.”

Laxmi Agarwal was attacked at the age of 15 and she had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop acid attacks. She even received the US State Department’s International Women of Courage Award in 2014 from the former First Lady of United States, Michelle Obama.

Co-produced by Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak will go on floors in March 2019.