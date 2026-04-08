Vikrant Massey opens up about ‘dad guilt’, says it’s ‘natural to envy’ the parent who stays home: ‘Dads don’t even do one-fourth’

In December 2024, when Vikrant Massey announced that he was “returning home” and taking a break from work, it came as a shock to many. His decision sparked widespread speculation, with debates ranging from the pressures faced by outsiders in the industry to conversations around nepotism. However, the actor later clarified that the real reason was far more personal—his newborn son, Vardaan, and an emotion he described as “dad guilt.”

In a conversation with Parineeti Chopra on Zee5’s show Mom Talks, Vikrant opened up about his state of mind at the time. He said, “I never in my wildest dreams thought that my decision to take a break from work for my son would become national news. When Vardaan was born, by the grace of God, I was extremely busy. The first reason I wanted to step back was my physical and mental exhaustion. You know how much we give of ourselves emotionally, physically, mentally. As a first-time father, my attention was always at home. I didn’t even question what or why I was doing. I just wanted to wrap up my commitments and spend as much time as possible with Vardaan and Sheetal Thakur. I have said this before—I was feeling a little lonely. There was a void.”