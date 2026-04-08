Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Vikrant Massey opens up about ‘dad guilt’, says it’s ‘natural to envy’ the parent who stays home: ‘Dads don’t even do one-fourth’
In a conversation with Parineeti Chopra on Zee5’s show Mom Talks, Vikrant Massey opened up about his decision to take a break from movies after his son's birth.
In December 2024, when Vikrant Massey announced that he was “returning home” and taking a break from work, it came as a shock to many. His decision sparked widespread speculation, with debates ranging from the pressures faced by outsiders in the industry to conversations around nepotism. However, the actor later clarified that the real reason was far more personal—his newborn son, Vardaan, and an emotion he described as “dad guilt.”
In a conversation with Parineeti Chopra on Zee5’s show Mom Talks, Vikrant opened up about his state of mind at the time. He said, “I never in my wildest dreams thought that my decision to take a break from work for my son would become national news. When Vardaan was born, by the grace of God, I was extremely busy. The first reason I wanted to step back was my physical and mental exhaustion. You know how much we give of ourselves emotionally, physically, mentally. As a first-time father, my attention was always at home. I didn’t even question what or why I was doing. I just wanted to wrap up my commitments and spend as much time as possible with Vardaan and Sheetal Thakur. I have said this before—I was feeling a little lonely. There was a void.”
Summing up his emotions, Sheetal added, “He has this dad guilt.”
Vikrant further recalled a turning point: “I remember when he had gone to his nani’s (grandmother) house and had just begun trying to say ‘papa.’ He couldn’t pronounce it, but he blew air. That’s when it struck me—it was time to go back home. Two months later, I made the announcement. This has become the biggest earning of my life—I have received more than I ever wanted.”
ALSO READ | Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 20 LIVE Updates
Reflecting on fatherhood, Vikrant said, “Compared to a mother, we dads don’t even do one-fourth. But just like new mothers, new fathers also feel strange stepping out, leaving their baby behind. There’s a conditioning that men must be the providers—that’s what pushes us out of the house. It’s natural to envy the one who gets to stay back. We end up calling every 30 minutes just to see the baby’s face. I just want to tell new fathers—it’s okay to feel vulnerable and want to go back home.”
Speaking about her husband’s transformation, Sheetal shared, “I have seen a changed man, though I can’t pinpoint when it happened. He moves through the world like a father now. I have seen him as a boy, my boyfriend, fiance, and husband—but now, when I look at him, I see a dad. He has truly become a father.”
When Vikrant Massey announced a break from work
In December 2024, following the release of The Sabarmati Report, Vikrant took to social media to share: “Hello, the last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home—as a husband, father, and son, and also as an actor.”
He added, “So, coming 2025, we will meet one last time—until time deems it right again. Two more films and many years of memories. Thank you again, for everything and everything in between. Forever indebted.”
Vikrant and Sheetal welcomed their son Vardaan in February 2024. He was recently seen in the films Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan and O’Romeo.