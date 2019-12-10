Vikrant Massey: Chhapaak is important given the situation of women in our country

Chhapaak stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Chhapaak stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Vikrant Massey feels it was important to tell the story of Chhapaak in the current times. At the trailer launch of the upcoming Meghna Gulzar directorial, Massey shared that he feels fortunate to be a part of the film that has Deepika Padukone playing the role of acid attack survivor Malti.

“There was no reason for me to not be a part of this project. It would be foolish of me to let go of this opportunity,” Vikrant said.

Chhapaak is based on the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal who was attacked with acid in 2005, and shows her struggle towards rediscovering her identity, while leading a campaign to stop the open sale of acid in Indian markets and helping other acid attack survivors.

“I am Amol in the film. The character is based on Alok Dixit, who was with Laxmi in her journey. With the kind of stories we read in newspapers, with the crimes against women, I think it was time that we tell a story like this as responsibly as possible through cinema,” Vikrant said while talking about his character.

At the trailer launch in Mumbai today, Deepika couldn’t hold back her tears and broke down on stage before talking about her experience. Vikrant, on his part, said, “I am very thick-skinned, so I didn’t break down on sets. I have taken a lot back with me from this film. These learnings and experiences will stay with me for a very long time.”

Asserting why Chhapaak is relevant in the current times, Vikrant added, “This film is important for various reasons. It is important to tell this story today, given the situation of women in our country. I have got the opportunity to work with a fine director and co-star.”

Chhapaak has been written by Meghna Gulzar along with Atika Chohan. Bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, it also marks Deepika Padukone’s foray into film production. The movie is set to release on January 10, 2020.

