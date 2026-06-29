‘Failed actors’: Vikrant Massey calls casting directors’ ‘bitter’, take jobs only to ‘run homes’

Vikrant Massey started his acting journey at the age of 16, and it wasn’t the most easy one. The actor, who was juggling two jobs to pay for his education at that time, was given an offer by a TV producer while working at a Mumbai restaurant. During the early days of his career in early 2010s, he faced several rejections too. At a recent FICCI FLO event in Bengaluru, while Vikrant was talking about facing rejections, he called casting directors and assistants ‘failed actors’. He also claimed that they only take those jobs to run their homes.

During the candid conversation, he said, “Most casting directors and casting assistants are failed actors themselves. Most of them. Failed is not the right word, maybe comparatively unsuccessful actors or they have not been able to recognise or realise their potential entirely.”