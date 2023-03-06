scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

Vikrant Massey asks Sara Ali Khan if she is again playing a ‘glam-doll’ in next film, watch Atrangi Re actor’s retort

Gaslight stars Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Rahul Dev and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

GaslightSara Ali Khan’s Gaslight will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. (Photo: Disney/Twitter)

Actors Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh, who will share screen space in the upcoming film Gaslight, featured in a new hilarious promo for the movie.

Disney Plus Hotstar on Monday released a promo, in which Sara and Vikrant can be seen taking funny, underhanded jabs at each other. Sara responds to Vikrant’s question whether she was in the elevator because she was evading the paps by asking the Haseen Dillruba actor if he will play another ‘small town boy’ in his next film.

Vikrant then asks Sara if she was going to play a ‘glam-doll’ in her film. Once Chitrangada Singh joins them in the elevator, the group realises they all star in the same movie, Gaslight.

Also Read
sharmila tagore, kareena kapoor
'Would have been better if Kareena Kapoor had Zika, her son was never bor...
amitabh bachchan, manmohan desai
Shatrughan Sinha reveals Amitabh Bachchan never heard a full script from ...
salman khan, shah rukh khan
Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns over Rs 1033 c...
shweta bachchan
Shweta Bachchan admits she hasn't been 'even-handed' in raising Navya and...
Also read |Sara Ali Khan talks about her breakup, says 2020 was the ‘worst phase’ of her life: ‘Started with breakup, kept getting worse’

Talking about Gaslight, director Pavan Kripalani said in a statement, “Gaslight is a high-octane suspense thriller. The film will urge you to dig deep and hop onto a journey that brings new twists and turns as the story unfolds. With actors like Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh as my lead cast and associating with Disney Plus Hotstar, I couldn’t be more excited to share this one with the audiences.”

Gaslight will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on 31 March.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 18:36 IST
Next Story

Gujarat: 36% of sanctioned posts in govt engineering colleges; minister says retirement, promotion reasons behind vacant posts

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

amitabh bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan suffers rib cage injury: A look at the megastar’s health issues over the years
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close