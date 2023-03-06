Vikrant Massey asks Sara Ali Khan if she is again playing a ‘glam-doll’ in next film, watch Atrangi Re actor’s retort

Actors Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh, who will share screen space in the upcoming film Gaslight, featured in a new hilarious promo for the movie.

Disney Plus Hotstar on Monday released a promo, in which Sara and Vikrant can be seen taking funny, underhanded jabs at each other. Sara responds to Vikrant’s question whether she was in the elevator because she was evading the paps by asking the Haseen Dillruba actor if he will play another ‘small town boy’ in his next film.

Vikrant then asks Sara if she was going to play a ‘glam-doll’ in her film. Once Chitrangada Singh joins them in the elevator, the group realises they all star in the same movie, Gaslight.

Talking about Gaslight, director Pavan Kripalani said in a statement, “Gaslight is a high-octane suspense thriller. The film will urge you to dig deep and hop onto a journey that brings new twists and turns as the story unfolds. With actors like Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh as my lead cast and associating with Disney Plus Hotstar, I couldn’t be more excited to share this one with the audiences.”

Gaslight will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on 31 March.