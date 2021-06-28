Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda to star in ZEE5’s ‘social comedy’ 14 Phere

Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda will be sharing screen space for the first time. (Photo: Vikrant Massey/Instagram)

Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda’s film 14 Phere is all set to release on streaming platform ZEE5. A teaser of 14 Phere released on Monday revealed the names of the lead characters, Sanjay and Aditi.

The movie is being pegged as a ‘social comedy’ by the makers.

Talking about the film, Vikrant Massey said that 14 Phere is “made for the Indian heartland filled with drama, comedy, quirkiness and a lot more. It will definitely be a great watch for families. It is highly relatable, and I hope the viewers thoroughly enjoy themselves when it premieres on ZEE5.”

Kriti Kharbanda said in a statement, “I remember the first time I read the script of 14 Phere. It was everything I was looking for. Drama, emotion, relatability and a strong character. Aditi has become a part of my personality in more ways than one. I can’t wait for the audiences to watch the story unfold on ZEE5. Imagine the drama and chaos of a typical Indian wedding, and then multiply that by two! The viewers are surely in for a joyride.”

Also starring Gauahar Khan, 14 Phere is helmed by Devanshu Singh, who is known for directing Chintu Ka Birthday. It is expected to hit ZEE5 sometime next month.