Vikramaditya Motwane on violence in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films, if he will ever make a slasher: ‘Blood would flow…’

Can you ever imagine acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali making a slasher or a crime-thriller, where a lot of gore is shown on screen? It is hard to imagine that the filmmaker who arranges frames like lovely paintings could ever get that explicit with his violence depiction on celluloid.

In writer, comedian and lyricist’s Varun Grover’s chat show, Fursat Mein Serious Baatein with Varun Grover, director Vikramaditya Motwane was posed the same question: What if Sanjay Leela Bhansali helmed a slasher? After pausing for a chuckle or two, Motwane said his former boss (he was an assistant of Bhansali for a long time) would make a great crime-thriller or slasher.

“I think he would make a wonderful film, Sanjay, even though his work is not expressly about violent characters doing violent deeds. But there is a violence to Sanjay’s films, whether it is coming through its dance or through its shot-taking, or the use of wind, that kind of stuff. There is a violence in that filmmaking,” said Vikram Motwane.

Citing the example of Devdas, Vikramaditya Motwane said Bhansali anyway chooses to show violence in his movie, albeit in a different fashion: “It can be very unsettling. In Devdas, drinking is a very violent act, or the whipping of that horse, so if he ends up actually making a crime-thriller or slasher, I think he would do an amazing job of it. Because then the blood would flow, the knife would glint. It will be quite something.”

Vikramaditya Motwane and Sanjay Leela Bhansali had collaborated on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas.