Vikramaditya Motwane launches production company Andolan Films

Vikramaditya Motwane wrote, "Thank You to collaborators old, new and future." (Photo: Netflix)

Director-screenwriter Vikramaditya Motwane has officially announced the launch of his production company Andolan Films. He also revealed that AK vs AK, starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, was the company’s debut feature production.

“New year, New film, New production company,” he wrote on an Instagram post. He also thanked the people who helped him with the name, logo, music and so on.

“Thank You to collaborators old, new and future. You helped us get here and we hope you join us on this journey. The revolution might hurt, but it will be exhilarating!!,” Motwane added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikramaditya Motwane (@motwayne)

AK vs AK began streaming on Netflix on December 24.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars. She wrote, “Motwane’s movie is not just meta. It’s meta-meta, especially when some parts hit too close to the mark, and some are just tantalisingly off the mark. Overnight no can become a star, unless your surname is Kapoor, smirks Anurag, causing Anil to wince. This line, about the astounding longevity of the Kapoors and Khans, is well-known. But we also know that Anil had to work hard for his success. And would AK Jr ever say this to AK Sr on his face?”

Motwane was previously a part of Phantom Films, which was jointly owned by him, Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena, and Vikas Bahl. It was dissolved when sexual assault allegation by a former Phantom employee against Bahl came to light.