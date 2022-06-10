Vikram Vedha wraps filming: Hrithik Roshan says it wouldn’t be possible without Saif Ali Khan’s powerful presence

Pushkar and Gayathri’s upcoming film Vikram Vedha has wrapped filming. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, the film is a Hindi remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller original (same title) that released in 2017. The original had featured Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi as lead actors.

Hrithik Roshan shared the news on social media handles, and also shared a wrap-up photo with the directors and Saif. He wrote a long note as the caption, in which he thanked the directors, his co-stars, including Saif. He also said that since the film was shot during the Covid-19 pandemic, there were a lot of challenges and uncertainties. He called his journey as “frightful and delightful” as a skydive.

“Time and my audience will tell if my instincts were in the right place or not. But regardless of victory or failure , I am so so full of gratitude for the clarity & vision of my directors Gayatri and Pushkar. The passion they possess for the story and the sparkle in their eyes every day that we were on set, was a silent motivation for me to give it my best as Vedha,” he said.

Saif also sent out a statement, in which he said, “Pushkar & Gayatri are quite the dynamic duo with great creative energy and it’s been very rewarding working with them. A complete icing on the cake and elevating experience for me was working with Hrithik and doing some intense action scenes.”

The directors called the experience of working on the movie “exhilarating”, and said they have been able to achieve what they had envisioned in the script. “We can’t wait to show our film to the audiences,” they said.

Vikram Vedha, based on the folktale Vikram Aur Betaal, is all set to release on September 30, 2022.