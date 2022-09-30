Vikram Vedha vs Ponniyin Selvan box office day 1: Mani Ratnam’s epic to outgross Hrithik-Saif’s remake with Tamil Nadu figures alone

While Vikram Vedha has registered solid advance ticket sales, the action-thriller is going to struggle to hit the Rs 15 crore mark on opening day. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, the cops-and-robbers film is a remake of the Tamil original, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film’s box office potential is also being impacted by the release of director Mani Ratnam’s historical epic Ponniyin Selvan: I, which is opening to sold-out shows in Tamil Nadu as we speak.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Vikram Vedha has registered the third-biggest advance ticket sales of any Hindi film this year, behind Brahmastra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film had sold almost 65,000 tickets across nationwide chains prior to its release today, according to Pinkvilla. By comparison, Brahmastra had pre-sold over 3 lakh tickets in national chains. Vikram Vedha’s all-included advance sales have crossed the 1.5 lakh mark, although by this metric, Brahmastra had pre-sold over 6 lakh tickets.

A BoxOfficeIndia report noted that Vikram Vedha is underperforming in mass belts when it comes to advance sales. But these territories typically rely more on walk-in crowds. And since Vikram Vedha is being geared toward a mass audience — and not multiplex crowds — the final day one figures can increase.

Read more | The enduring popularity of Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan, now adapted for big screen by Mani Ratnam

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan, starring Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among many others, is headed for a historic opening day in Tamil Nadu. Shows started as early as 1 am, Bollywood Hungama noted, and have sold out through the day. The film is expected to make more than Rs 20 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. Across languages and regions, the film is currently expected to make around Rs 40 crore, which could increase to Rs 50 crore as the day progresses. The film sold 7 lakh tickets in advance, mostly in Tamil Nadu.

This has been a difficult year at the box office for most Indian films, but especially big-ticket Bollywood spectacles. But Vikram Vedha has an in-built connection to Tamil cinema, which could help its box office appeal. The year’s highest-grossing films are KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR — both with worldwide hauls of over Rs 1,200 crore.