Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Vikram Vedha trailer: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan in a battle of the good, the bad, the misunderstood. Watch

Vikram Vedha trailer: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan come together for the first time in a film that questions what is moral in the world we inhabit. It is set to release on September 30.

vikram vedha trailer, hrithik roshan, saif ali khanVikram Vedha trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan come together in the remake of 2017 Tamil actioner of the same name (Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)

What if virtue is not all that good and evil, not as bad? The trailer of Vikram Vedha, starring actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, tries to answer moral questions, in a quintessential masala Hindi film package.

Vikram Vedha trailer features the epic face-off between Saif’s Vikram, a righteous cop, and Hrithik’s Vedha, a dreaded gangster. Their mighty clash is not just about guns, brawn and gore set to thumping background music but also about life: What if both good and bad are ultimately wrong?

Watch Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha trailer

 

The 2.30 minutes trailer starts off with actor Vijay Raaz’s voiceover as the viewers are introduced to the worlds of Vikram and Vedha, two distinct personalities who seem to be sharing much more in common than they will agree.

The trailer charts the characters’ lives in the Uttar Pradesh-set film, as they navigate moral dilemma, duty and the understanding of being on the right side of law and order. Vikram Vedha trailer also features actor Radhika Apte, who appears to be the moral compass of the narrative.

 

The team of Vikram Vedha had hosted a trailer preview for fans on Wednesday in Mumbai, which saw actor Saif Ali Khan, producer Bhushan Kumar and filmmaker duo Pushkar-Gayatri in attendance.

Vikram Vedha, a remake of 2017 Tamil actioner of the same name, has been helmed by Pushkar Gaytri, who also directed the original. The film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi remake has Saif reprising Madhavan’s role, while Hrithik steps into Vijay’s character.

Also Read: |Vikram Vedha: New poster gives sneak peek into Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s face-off

Vikram Vedha follows the story of a cop, who is on a hunt to nab a gangster. Things take a turn when the gangster voluntarily surrenders himself and tells the officer his back story which challenges his perceptions of good and evil. The film is one of the most anticipated movie outings of the year, as it brings together two of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

