Vikram Vedha teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s high octane face-off promises big scale mass film

“This story is not only fun but also shocking,” tells a grungy, intimidating Hrithik Roshan to a silent, angry Saif Ali Khan in the beginning of Vikram Vedha teaser. The rest of the one minute 46 seconds clip is packed with one powerful moment after another.

If people think Bollywood has forgotten ‘mass’ films, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are here to tell a different tale with their latest, Vikram Vedha. Filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayatri’s Hindi remake of their loved 2017 Tamil blockbuster sees Hrithik as the gangster Vedha while Saif features as a cop on a mission.

Watch Vikram Vedha teaser here

The teaser, which launched on Wednesday, shows a glimpse of the duo’s world, loaded with blood, power, bullets and… stories. “It is easier to choose between good and evil. But in this story, both are evil,” says Hrithik’s Vedha.

Vikram Vedha’s first video unit also teases a power-packed ‘masala’ film viewing experience, with stylised action, slow-motion shots, catchy dialogues, a rousing background music and two stars, in solid form.

Vikram Vedha follows the story of a cop, who is on a hunt to nab a gangster. Things take a turn when the gangster voluntarily surrenders himself and tells the officer his back story which challenges his perceptions of good and evil. The original starred R Madhavan as the cop while Vijay Sethupathi played the dreaded gangster.

Vikram Vedha marks the return of Hrithik Roshan to the big screen three years after his blockbuster War. This is also the first time that Hrithik has teamed up with Saif, who was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Earlier in June, when the team finished production of Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan described his journey as “frightful and delightful”. “Time and my audience will tell if my instincts were in the right place or not. But regardless of victory or failure , I am so so full of gratitude for the clarity & vision of my directors Gayatri and Pushkar. The passion they possess for the story and the sparkle in their eyes every day that we were on set, was a silent motivation for me to give it my best as Vedha,” the actor had posted on social media.

After Vikram Vedha, Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter, which reunites him with Siddharth Anand after War. Vikram Vedha is set to release theatrically worldwide on September 30.