Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Vikram Vedha song ‘Alcoholia’ features rugged-looking Hrithik Roshan dancing at a bar. Watch

Hrithik Roshan spoke about his first encounter with fame at the Vikram Vedha song launch event on Saturday.

hrithik roshanHrithik Roshan in a still from Vikram Vedha's Alcoholia.

“Alcoholia,” the first song from Vikram Vedha, the new action film starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, was released on Saturday at an event in Mumbai. Actors Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf joined Hrithik and Saif at the launch event.

“Alcoholia” is set inside a dingy bar with Hrithik dancing to Vishal And Sheykhar’s beats. Written by Manoj Muntashir, and sung by Vishal-Sheykhar, Snigdhajit Bhowmik and Ananya Chakraborty, the song is presented as a dance number. Ganesh Hegde has choreographed the track.

Watch Vikram Vedha song Alcoholia here:

At the event, Hrithik Roshan recalled his first brush with fame after the release of his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. “Before Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, doctors had told me that my health condition is not so good that I can do action films and dance, I took that as a challenge. I focused on my health and fitness. I did a lot of work. I am just happy and glad and it’s nothing short of a miracle for me that in my 25th film, I am still doing action, I am still dancing. I am still being able to say my dialogues. The 21-year-old me would be very proud of this me,” he said.

Also Read |Aitraaz’s one-take song featuring Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra impressed Danny Boyle: ‘He saw this and contacted…’

Hrithik is known as one of the industry’s best dancers. His last popular dance number featured in the 2019 release War, in which he was seen with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

Vikram Vedha features Hrithik playing an anti-hero named Vedha, who goes up against a cop named Vikram, played by Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, the film is the remake of their own 2017 Tamil film, which starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 02:59:04 pm
