Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Vikram Vedha: New poster gives sneak peek into Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s face-off

The latest poster of upcoming film Vikram Vedha features lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.

Vikram Vedha

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are gearing up for the release of their upcoming Hindi film Vikram Vedha. Hrithik took to his social media on Wednesday to release the latest poster of the movie, which gives a peek at the face-off between Saif’s Vikram and Hrithik’s Vedha. A silhouette of Ravan is seen in the middle, separating the two actors.

Hrithik captioned the image, “Iss kahani mein sach aur jhoot dono hai. Vikram Vedha trailer out tomorrow at 2pm.”

The team of Vikram Vedha hosted a trailer preview for fans on Wednesday, which saw Saif Ali Khan and producer Bhushan Kumar in attendance.

Fans in Pune were excited after watching the trailer of Vikram Vedha. Fans called it a great trailer and showed their excitement especially because the film will present a combination of seasoned actors like Hrithik and Saif.

Saif Ali Khan at the trailer preview of Vikram Vedha for fans.

The teaser of Pushkar-Gayatri directorial Vikram Vedha had received a positive response. While Hrithik plays the villain in the film, Saif’s character is a cop, who is hunting him down. However, the story is beyond just the good and bad, and the suspense revolves around who actually is a good guy and who is the real villain in the story. The movie is the Hindi remake of the popular Tamil film by the same name.

Vikram Vedha will release in theaters on September 30.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 09:43:05 pm
