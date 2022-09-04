scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Vikram Vedha new poster shows off Hrithik Roshan’s swag and Saif Ali Khan’s aggression, trailer release date out

Remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name, Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Kha-starrer Vikram Vedha is set to release theatrically on September 30.

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Vikram Vedha. (Photo: PR Handout)

Even as fans continue to gush over Vikram Vedha’s teaser, featuring its two leading men Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan pitted against each other, they are in for a bigger treat. Hrithik on Sunday announced that the trailer to the much awaited action drama will release on September 8.

The announcement was accompanied by a new poster of Vikram Vedha, playing on Hrithik’s cool style and Saif’s aggression. Both the actors are shown aiming a gun, as if in the middle of a battleground, but their expressions and body language show a stark contrast. While Hrithik looks more in charge, coolly shooting at the enemy, Saif looks angry, revengeful.

 

The new poster seems to be an extension of Vikram Vedha teaser, which gave a sneak peek into the two characters. The teaser showed Hrithik in a never-seen-before eccentric, angry, grungy avatar, while Saif displayed quiet rage.

Vikram Vedha, a remake of 2017 Tamil actioner of the same name, has been helmed by Pushkar Gaytri who also directed the original. The film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi remake has Saif reprising Madhavan’s role, while Hrithik steps into Vijay’s character.

Vikram Vedha follows the story of a cop, who is on a hunt to nab a gangster. Things take a turn when the gangster voluntarily surrenders himself and tells the officer his back story which challenges his perceptions of good and evil.

Since its announcement, Vikram Vedha has been one of the most anticipated outings, not only because it brings together two of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars but also because the original was a smashing hit. Vikram Vedha marks the return of Hrithik Roshan on screen three years after his action blockbuster War.  While Saif’s last theatrical release was YRF’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

