Vikram Vedha movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan’s movie garners positive early reviews

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha is all set to hit screens on September 30. Going by the early reviews, it seem the Pushkar-Gayatri directorial will find favour with the audience and dominate the box office in the coming days. Social media has already touted Vikram Vedha as a ‘blockbuster’ and the audience is loving Saif’s character in the film.

Hrithik, who is making a comeback after three years with Vikram Vedha, has been the talk of the town ever since his look in the film was released. Despite the fact that the film is a remake of the blockbuster Tamil movie of the same name, Hrithik on multiple occasions has asserted that the two movies are different. Hrithik said, “The movie has already been made. We could easily have gone back to it and seen how they did it there and done the same. But that’s not how we were approaching it. We were trying to portray Vikram as Saif has played him and Vedha as I have played him. We were actually creating new, not recreating.”

Vikram Vedha will clash with Ponniyin Selvan 1 at the box office. Talking about the clash, the film’s director Pushkar said, “Ponniyin Selvan is a classic text, a tale of intrigue set during the Chola Empire. You can’t beat that. It’s a six-volume book that I read back in the day. That text has been an inspiration for every writer coming out of Chennai. We do our part and they have done theirs. Let’s hope people go and watch both the movies. I think Friday-Saturday or Sdaturday-Sunday. I’ll be going and watching that movie for sure.”