Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan wraps up Abu Dhabi schedule, Saif Ali Khan kicks of shooting in Lucknow

Actor Hrithik Roshan has wrapped up the first schedule of Vikram Vedha in Abu Dhabi. The news comes as his co-star Saif Ali Khan commenced the second schedule in Lucknow. The film is a Hindi remake of the Tamil original which released in 2017, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Hrithik shot over a schedule spanning 27 days in Abu Dhabi. The original writers and directors, who are also helming the Hindi version, Pushkar and Gayatri said, “We are delighted to be working with Hrithik and Saif – two great actors. With a superb team around us, we hope to deliver a film that will be intense and exciting.”

Vikram Vedha is produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios. Producer Bhushan Kumar added, “Vikram Vedha promises to be one of the most thrilling and entertaining films of the year. The announcement itself has sparked a great deal of interest in the audience. We’re ecstatic to reunite this dynamic duo after two decades on the big screen. We cannot wait for Vikram Vedha to work its magic in the theatre and become a box office hit.”

Tamil film Vikram Vedha is a neo-noir action thriller based on the Indian folktale Vikram aur Betaal. The film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

The original action-thriller starred Madhavan as a police inspector named Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi played Vedha, a gangster and a drug smuggler. The Bollywood film will see Hrithik Roshan locking horns with Saif Ali Khan. Actor Radhika Apte also plays a pivotal role.

Vikram Vedha will release on September 30, 2022.