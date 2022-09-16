Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan becomes the menacing Vedha in this BTS video

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have already created interest in their upcoming film Vikram Vedha through the teaser. Now, the makers of the film have released BTS videos showing how the actors did some intense action scenes. While the first video showcasing Saif as Vikram was released on Wednesday, now the makers have released the video for Hrithik as Vedha.

The video stars with some news headline about Vikram Vedha and the following visuals show Hrithik getting ready to look the part. Celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim says, “We wanted to keep the character very organic, earthy and raw. The character in itself is quite trendy. He is a very deadly gangster.” Hrithik captioned the video of his character as, “#VedhaKaRuab #VikramVedha releases worldwide in cinemas on 30th September 2022.”

The video shows Hrithik going about his part in style and enjoying the process. It also shows some action scenes being shot with a lot of humour in it. Hrithik says in the video, “Unique action scene. Haste haste ho raha hai. Kabhi hua hai? Not possible (It’s a unique action scene. It’s happening in a comic way. Has it happened before? Not possible).”

Check out Hrithik as Vedha in this BTS video:

Saif Ali Khan, who plays the role of a fearless cop in the film, is seen saying, “I am so excited,” in the BTS clip as he does some intense scenes. He is also seen requesting the director to do one more take to ace the part. Towards the end, both Saif and Hrithik are laughing and telling the directors Pushkar and Gayatri that ‘it’s all in one’.

Check out Saif as Vikram in the BTS video:

Vikram Vedha’s teaser was received positively. The Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer is the Hindi remake of a Tamil film by the same name. The original starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The Hindi version also stars Radhika Apte.