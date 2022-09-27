First reviews of Hrithik-Saif’s Vikram Vedha are out: Rakesh Roshan finds it ‘terrific’, Kareena Kapoor calls it ‘blockbuster’

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has watched her actor-husband’s upcoming film, Vikram Vedha and she has all good things to say about it. She took to Instagram recently and shared a poster of the film featuring Saif and Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan too watched the movie and is mighty impressed with it. Vikram Vedha is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name.

Kareena wrote on Instagram, “Best film. Best actors. Best story, Best directors. What a film. Blockbuster.” She added heart and fire emojis as she sang praises of Vikram Vedha on social media. Rakesh Roshan found the film “terrific” as he wrote on Instagram, “Saw Vikram Vedha TERRIFIC credit to the director, actors & the team WOW!.” Film producer Anu Ranjan reacted to Roshan’s post and added, “So true …Was Mind blowing 👑.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan reviews Vikram Vedha. Kareena Kapoor Khan reviews Vikram Vedha.

As Rakesh Roshan praised the film on social media, fans of Hrithik expressed their excitement about it. One of them commented, “Just waiting for this epic 🔥.” Another wrote, “It’s a sure shot blockbuster..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakesh Roshan (@rakesh_roshan9)

With three days left in the film’s release, Hrithik also shared a new dialogue promo starring himself and Saif. In the promo, the two actors are seen in an intense conversation.

Sharing the promo, Hrithik wrote, “3 days to go.. #VikramVedha releases worldwide on 30th September 2022!” Preity Zinta expressed her excitement about watching the movie and wished Hrithik good luck for the film’s release. She wrote, “Movie looking awesome 🔥🔥 Cannot wait to see it. All the best my darling 😍.”

Apart from Hrithik and Saif, Vikram Vedha also stars Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte and Yogita. The film will hit the theaters on September 30 along with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1.