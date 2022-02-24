Vikram Vedha first look: Hrithik Roshan introduces ‘finest actor’ Saif Ali Khan as Vikram, see pic

Actor Hrithik Roshan revealed Saif Ali Khan’s look from his upcoming film, Vikram Vedha on Instagram. In the photo, Saif is clad in a white polo neck tee with jeans. The much awaited remake brings together the two actors.

Hrithik captioned his post, “VIKRAM. #Vikramvedha P.s : working with one of the finest actor and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I’m going to cherish. Can’t wait! विक्रम.” He added a series of hashtags along with his post as well.

Vikram Vedha is inspired by the folktale of Vikram aur Betaal. The film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. The original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Last month, Hrithik had shared his look from the film, which received much appreciation from Madhavan, who wrote to him, “Now that’s a “Vedha” I do want to see…. Wow bro .. this is EPIC. Damnnnnn.”

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Reliance Entertainment, in association with Friday Filmworks and S. Sashikanth’s YNOT Studios. Vikram Vedha is expected to release globally on 30th September 2022.

Besides Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan also has films like Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, a sequel of his last release War, and the next installment in his superhero franchise, Krrish 4. Saif, meanwhile, will be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas, among other projects.