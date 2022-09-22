Vikram Vedha directors Pushkar-Gayatri on Saif Ali Khan: ‘We were astounded by his rigorous research’

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Vikram Vedha, which is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name. Ever since the trailer was released, audiences have been excited to see Saif portray the role of a cop (Vikram).

Pushkar and Gayatri are directing the Hindi remake and the duo is all praise for Saif. They said, “We wanted Saif to adopt the genuine encounter specialist cop persona. We were astounded by his rigorous research regimen, which included immense practice with real weapons and understanding the drill of using the real weapon. Saif has put in a lot of hard work and his passion towards his craft is visible in his body language in the film.”

The original Tamil movie starred Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Madhavan had earlier told Bollywood Hungama that he is looking forward to Saif Ali Khan’s performance in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. He said, “I do not want to give you a very diplomatic answer. Hrithik Roshan is awesome looking, but I am really looking forward to Saif’s performance because he is playing me. I want to know whether he will beat me, and make it more convincing, because I have a feeling he will.”

Vikram Vedha is all set to release on September 30. Apart from Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, the film also stars Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf.