Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Vikram Vedha box office collection day 1: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan’s film is struggling to outperform Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha

Vikram Vedha box office collection day 1: The action-thriller remake, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, has managed to collect approximately Rs 11 crore on its opening day after clashing with the multi-starrer film Ponniyin Selvan: I.

Hrithik Roshan, Saif ali khanVikram Vedha was released on September 30. (Photo: PR Handout)

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha has managed to score a double-digit debut at the box office, as it clashed with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I. The Pushkar-Gayatri directorial has collected approximately between Rs. 11.25 to 12.25 crores on its opening day, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Despite mostly positive reviews, the film’s opening day collections are similar to what Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha (Rs 11.7 crore), Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj (Rs 10.7 crore) and Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera (Rs 10.2 crore) collected on their opening day. According to BoxOfficeIndia, the film did not perform well in states like Gujarat and Maharashtra. The report also stated that the numbers may have been affected due to  Navratri and Dussehra festivities. 

Vikram Vedha is an action thriller and a remake of the Tamil film of the same name. The directors and the actors on multiple occasions have said that the film is ‘very different’ to the original. However, critics have said that the film will play better for audiences that haven’t watched the original. 

Also read |Vikram Vedha review: Story is the biggest star in this smart Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan thriller

The Indian Express review of the film read, “The near-faithful Hindi remake isn’t half bad, even if it isn’t as good as the original. In Tamil, not just the initial animation strip, about the myth of Vikram and Betaal from ‘Betaal Pachchisi’, is more fleshed out, the characters feel more grounded, and the supporting actors get a little more to do. Most importantly, the lead duo has more swag than swagger, and that makes all the difference.”

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 08:50:57 am
